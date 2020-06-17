Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 134,714 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.7% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 114.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $11,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 10,463,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

