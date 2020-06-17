Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

VTA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

