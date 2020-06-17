Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $7.09 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,657,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,938. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

