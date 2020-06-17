Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.1% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after acquiring an additional 820,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,610,000 after buying an additional 360,410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after buying an additional 1,784,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 11,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

