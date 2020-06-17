Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 24th

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,016. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

