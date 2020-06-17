Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (IDCBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.62 on August 5th

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,367. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.28 billion for the quarter. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

