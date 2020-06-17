Insider Selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) CEO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) CEO Jessica Billingsley sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jessica Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jessica Billingsley sold 70,000 shares of Akerna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $719,600.00.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 130,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,952. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akerna by 61.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Akerna during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 50.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

