Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 569,135 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BILL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. 1,496,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,432. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

