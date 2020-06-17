Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells 11,795 Shares of Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. 2,283,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 853.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

