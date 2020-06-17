Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $5,573,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OKTA traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

