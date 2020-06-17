Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

