Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 283,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,323. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.