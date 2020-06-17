Insider Selling: One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Insider Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $51,242.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,900.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,531. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.92. One Stop Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

