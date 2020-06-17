Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CFO Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PH traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $184.48. 983,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,185. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $468,494,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

