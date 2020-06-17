Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

