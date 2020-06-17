Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $302,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 656,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

