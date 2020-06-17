Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 1,024 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24.

VRNT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 471,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,824. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,450,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.