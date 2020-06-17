Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 78,750 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,574. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.