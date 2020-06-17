Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Intel’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 29,651,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,181,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

