Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

IPL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.62. 288,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,656. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPL. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at C$320,740. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

