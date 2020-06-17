Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.20. Intermolecular shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Intermolecular Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMI)

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.