International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $630.74

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $630.74 and traded as high as $692.32. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $692.00, with a volume of 47,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $274.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 718.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.02.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

