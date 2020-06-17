Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$10.50 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.