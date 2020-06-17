Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 2,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,345. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

