Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,620,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,797,980 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,260,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,599,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,442. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

