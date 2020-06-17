Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640,868 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,151,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $334.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

