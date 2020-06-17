Invesco Ltd. Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.45% of Mondelez International worth $1,042,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,636,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

