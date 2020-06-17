Invesco Ltd. Has $1.07 Billion Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 12.74% of Huazhu Group worth $1,073,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,861,000 after buying an additional 2,961,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,973,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 698,276 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,643,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 5,129,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.