Invesco Ltd. Has $1.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,124 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.97% of Yum China worth $1,599,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 68.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,182 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 5,286,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,339. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

