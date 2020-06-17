Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,125,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655,384 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,760,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. 4,442,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,183. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.