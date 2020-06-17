Invesco Ltd. Purchases 251,053 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857,163 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,053 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Adobe worth $1,227,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 97.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 685.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 170,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,202,000 after acquiring an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Adobe stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.49. 2,026,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $344.34. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $411.72. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

