Invesco Ltd. Purchases 335,540 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,540 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Facebook worth $2,643,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.53. 19,101,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,021,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.03 and its 200 day moving average is $200.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The company has a market capitalization of $663.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

