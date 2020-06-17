Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633,042 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,309,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after buying an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after buying an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 20,590,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,893,742. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

