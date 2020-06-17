Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,043 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Anthem worth $1,105,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $265.72. 1,136,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.90. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

