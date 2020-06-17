Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,765,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,410,495 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Alibaba Group worth $4,621,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.11. The firm has a market cap of $570.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

