Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,152 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 293,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 608,672.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 505,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 505,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,836,000 after buying an additional 2,800,584 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 70,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,607. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

