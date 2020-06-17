Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) is Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 3.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,619. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.