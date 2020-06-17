Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874,960 shares during the period. Avaya accounts for approximately 7.5% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.28% of Avaya worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

AVYA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,186. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

