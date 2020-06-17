Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,028,368 shares during the quarter. Arch Coal accounts for approximately 37.9% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Arch Coal worth $66,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 253,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,619. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

