Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Takes $497,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 388,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for about 0.3% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. ValuEngine cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 882,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,777. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

