Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 2.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,809,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

