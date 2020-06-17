Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.11. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

