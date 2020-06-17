iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706,468 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.1% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 1,103,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,062,969. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

