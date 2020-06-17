iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,997 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.97. The stock had a trading volume of 342,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average of $303.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

