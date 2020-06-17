iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.89. 6,281,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,794. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

