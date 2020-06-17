iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.20. 95,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.