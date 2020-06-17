iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 99.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 425,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.