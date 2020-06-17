iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,402 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74.

