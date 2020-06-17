iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. 44,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,406. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

