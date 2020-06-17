iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 301,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 237,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. 220,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,463. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.